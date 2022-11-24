Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Repsol from €14.00 ($14.29) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

