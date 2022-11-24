Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$66.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Argus Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at C$820,407.67. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$1,141,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,153,079.31. Also, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

QSR stock opened at C$89.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.736 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

