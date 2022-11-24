Reviewing Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Reservoir Media has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million 3.65 $13.08 million $0.24 25.50 Bowlero $911.71 million 2.34 -$29.93 million ($0.57) -22.54

This table compares Reservoir Media and Bowlero’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reservoir Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reservoir Media and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bowlero has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Bowlero’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.09% 2.87% 1.47% Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17%

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Bowlero on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

