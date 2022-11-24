Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 704,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $29,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.