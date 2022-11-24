Rhumbline Advisers Buys 16,922 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Packaging Co. of America worth $27,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PKG opened at $133.35 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

