Rhumbline Advisers Buys 256,846 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,846 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Amcor worth $31,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 31.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,991 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Amcor by 328.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,727 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,875,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,464,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

