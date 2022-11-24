Rhumbline Advisers Buys 29,276 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Vulcan Materials worth $34,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $182.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

