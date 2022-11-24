Rhumbline Advisers Buys 58,515 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $27,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

