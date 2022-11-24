Rhumbline Advisers Has $28.63 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,302 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 166,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

