Rhumbline Advisers Has $28.85 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $28,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,455 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,017,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,509,000 after buying an additional 330,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

