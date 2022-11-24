Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.11 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Essex Property Trust worth $32,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $69,096,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $211.86 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.76 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.25.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.24.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.