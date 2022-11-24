Rhumbline Advisers Has $33.49 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,432 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $33,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,231,000 after purchasing an additional 283,352 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,856,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

