Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 118,568 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EQT were worth $31,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

EQT Stock Down 0.5 %

EQT opened at $43.56 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

