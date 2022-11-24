Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clorox were worth $32,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 93.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

