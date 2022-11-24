Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 126,513 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,513 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $33,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

