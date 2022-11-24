Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 30,169 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Principal Financial Group worth $30,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

