Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 31,278 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Cincinnati Financial worth $31,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% during the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $108.80 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.