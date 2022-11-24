Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $33,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 49,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

