RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $33.90. 3,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,524,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Specifically, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $614,333. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

RingCentral Stock Up 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 333.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.