Robert W. Baird Downgrades Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to Neutral

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.53. Vroom has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vroom

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $182,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vroom by 66.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $14,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.