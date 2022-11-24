Robin B. Kranich Sells 1,295 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,524.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $343.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.65 and its 200 day moving average is $279.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $346.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

About Gartner

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

