& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 12,700 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $514,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,361,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $352,225.16.

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42.

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08.

On Friday, August 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $242,927.28.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,011.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

