Rohit Makharia Sells 82,750 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $411,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SES opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

