Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stake Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 154.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.