RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT Lowered to €53.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €55.00 ($56.12) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($45.41) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,066.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.81. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

