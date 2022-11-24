Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

R has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.83.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

