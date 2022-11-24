Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAPMY. HSBC started coverage on Saipem in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Saipem in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saipem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.19.

Saipem Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

