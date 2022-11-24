Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 15,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $66.68 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
