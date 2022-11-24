Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at HSBC

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Samsonite International Stock Up 2.3 %

Samsonite International stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.11. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

