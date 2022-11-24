Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at HSBC

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Samsonite International Stock Up 2.3 %
Samsonite International stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.11. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.
About Samsonite International
