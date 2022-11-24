Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Up 3.6%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 24,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,205,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 216,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 369,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.