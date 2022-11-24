Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

DRPRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cheuvreux began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a €106.00 ($108.16) price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche stock opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $113.01.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

