SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.07.

NYSE SAP opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39. SAP has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 77.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

