Scotiabank Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$175.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WNGRF. Desjardins lowered shares of George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
George Weston Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18. George Weston has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
