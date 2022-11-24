Scotiabank Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$165.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price target on goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$200.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$191.29.

TSE GSY opened at C$120.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$112.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$113.01. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$95.00 and a twelve month high of C$188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The company has a current ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

