Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWB. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.42.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

CWB stock opened at C$26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$41.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.03.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

