Scotiabank Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$90.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCA. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$73.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$62.35 and a 1 year high of C$114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,124.30. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,554.24.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

