Scotiabank Upgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Sector Outperform

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,811,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,824,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after buying an additional 446,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after buying an additional 5,019,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,233,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,776,000 after buying an additional 334,176 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

