Sean Gaffney Sells 6,626 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Sean Gaffney sold 6,626 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $709,445.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,279.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $108.59 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

