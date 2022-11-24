Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $64,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

