Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

HP stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,035.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.40%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

