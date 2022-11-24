SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

