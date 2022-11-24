Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NYSE:ST opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $63,604,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,293,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 68,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

