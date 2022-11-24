Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

