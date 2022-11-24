Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of WY opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

