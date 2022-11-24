Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

