Sigma Planning Corp Has $472,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $148.43 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

