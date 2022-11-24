Sigma Planning Corp Has $487,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,102,000 after buying an additional 557,929 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,676,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,175,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $240.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.01. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $352.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

