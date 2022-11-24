Sigma Planning Corp Has $512,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.44.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

