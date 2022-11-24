Sigma Planning Corp Has $516,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $284,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 39.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,876,000 after acquiring an additional 178,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,642,000 after acquiring an additional 126,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Wedbush upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $183.92 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

