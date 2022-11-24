Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 142 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 467,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 387,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,058,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.